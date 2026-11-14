💰 $62M to upgrade power at key industrial sites in Upstate NY

Governor Kathy Hochul announced more than $62 million in new awards through New York State’s POWER UP program.

This funding will pay for electrical infrastructure upgrades at strategic industrial sites in the Finger Lakes and Western New York. The goal is to make these locations power-ready and shovel-ready so they can attract advanced manufacturing, strengthen supply chains, and support good-paying jobs.

POWER UP is a $300 million statewide initiative, launched in late 2025 and funded in the FY26 Enacted Budget. It is run by Empire State Development in consultation with the Department of Public Service to align with utility planning and regional economic development.

Across its first two rounds, the program has now awarded more than $101 million to support six projects across Upstate New York, including these new awards in the Finger Lakes and Western New York.