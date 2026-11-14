📅 Extra ‘Sleepy Hollow’ matinee added this Sunday

Because tonight’s show was canceled, an extra Sleepy Hollow matinee has been added for Sunday, Nov. 15.

Sunday matinee: Show at 1:00pm , doors open 12:30pm

Show at , doors open Saturday show: Still on at 7:00pm , doors open 6:30pm

Still on at , doors open Show length: under 2 hours with a 15-minute intermission

with a Tickets: $10 general, $5 for senior citizens, and $6 each when you buy more than four tickets

If you were planning to go to the canceled performance, you now have another chance on Sunday. Bring family or friends and help spread the word so others know about the new show time and ticket deals.