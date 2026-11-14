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📅 Extra Sunday matinee added for Sleepy Hollow show
12 days ago
📅 Extra ‘Sleepy Hollow’ matinee added this Sunday
Because tonight’s show was canceled, an extra Sleepy Hollow matinee has been added for Sunday, Nov. 15.
- Sunday matinee: Show at 1:00pm, doors open 12:30pm
- Saturday show: Still on at 7:00pm, doors open 6:30pm
- Show length: under 2 hours with a 15-minute intermission
- Tickets: $10 general, $5 for senior citizens, and $6 each when you buy more than four tickets
If you were planning to go to the canceled performance, you now have another chance on Sunday. Bring family or friends and help spread the word so others know about the new show time and ticket deals.
More Info: Richfield Springs CSD -
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