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⚠️ Holiday schedule change for Planning Board meetings
12 days ago
📅 Planning Board meets earlier in November & December
Because of the holidays, the Village Planning Board will meet earlier than usual.
The meetings will be held at 7:00 pm on the third Thursday of each month:
- November 19, 2026
- December 17, 2026
If you follow local planning and development issues, make a note of these adjusted dates so you don’t miss a meeting you want to attend.
More Info: Planning Board meets early this month and next | V...
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