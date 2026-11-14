💰 Last day to order Avon River Hawks t‑shirts

Today is the last day to order a t‑shirt from River Hawk Enterprises, the student-run store at Avon Central School District.

Order deadline: TODAY – Friday, Nov. 13

Price: $15 per shirt

Delivery date: Dec. 11

Run by juniors and seniors to gain real-world business experience

To support the students and get your Avon River Hawks gear, fill out the Google Form order link provided in the announcement today before the sale closes.