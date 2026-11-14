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Avon
💰 Last day to order $15 Avon River Hawks t‑shirts
11 days ago
💰 Last day to order Avon River Hawks t‑shirts
Today is the last day to order a t‑shirt from River Hawk Enterprises, the student-run store at Avon Central School District.
- Order deadline: TODAY – Friday, Nov. 13
- Price: $15 per shirt
- Delivery date: Dec. 11
- Run by juniors and seniors to gain real-world business experience
To support the students and get your Avon River Hawks gear, fill out the Google Form order link provided in the announcement today before the sale closes.
More Info: Avon CSD -
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