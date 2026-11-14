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Brooklyn
📅 Teen-only Thanksgiving Night at Brighton Beach Library
12 days ago
📅 Teen Night Out: Thanksgiving Fun at Brighton Beach Library
Teens, this one’s just for you.
Come to Brighton Beach Library (16 Brighton First Rd. at Brighton Beach Ave.) on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 PM for an after-hours, teen-only hangout.
There will be Thanksgiving-themed crafts, contests, prizes, an open mic, food, and more.
This event is only for teens and young adults ages 12–18. Bring your friends and enjoy the library after hours!
More Info: Teen Night Out: A Fun Night of Thanks | Brooklyn P...
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