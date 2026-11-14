🚧 Orienta Ave closed for daytime sewer repair

Orienta Avenue will be closed between Fairway Lane and Cove Road starting Monday, November 16 for a sewer repair project.

Work hours are about 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, and the closure should last a few days.

The Department of Public Works will set up barricades, and flaggers will be on site to direct and detour traffic.

If you usually drive through this stretch of Orienta Avenue, plan extra travel time and use alternate routes during the work hours.