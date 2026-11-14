🚨 Jury convicts Liberty man of predatory sexual assault against children

On November 13, 2026, Sullivan County District Attorney Brian P. Conaty announced that Jose Gomez, 50, of Liberty, NY, was found guilty by a Sullivan County jury after a three-day trial.

Gomez was convicted of:

Two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class A-II felonies)

Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child (Class D felony)

Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A misdemeanors)

The case began when the Village of Liberty Police Department received a walk-in report on November 5, 2025, that Gomez had sexually abused his 12-year-old stepdaughter on October 12, 2025. The investigation, with help from the Family Violence Response Team, revealed years of repeated abuse of that child starting when she was about 3 years old, and abuse of her 15-year-old sister starting when she was about 11.

Gomez is scheduled for sentencing on February 11, 2027, at 10 a.m. and faces a maximum potential sentence of 57 years to life in state prison.