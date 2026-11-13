Project Excel will hold a free puppet-making workshop for Town of Huntington youth in grades 6–12 on Thursdays in December, starting December 3, with three 2-hour classes where participants will create their own character puppets using foam, fabric, fur, yarn, and more. The program is open to youth who live in the Town of Huntington; to register, fill out the online form: https://forms.gle/Rq2QnvtCjiq97v649. For more details, call Project Excel at (631) 271-5499.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Huntington