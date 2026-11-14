There are some nice free items being offered around City of White Plains right now. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly—free stuff goes fast!

What it is: A mix of glass screen protectors for several iPhone models.

Models listed: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro (and possibly more in the bundle)

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro (and possibly more in the bundle) Condition: Not stated, but they appear to be unused protectors

Not stated, but they appear to be unused protectors Location: City of White Plains, New York

Pickup timing: Available afternoon most days (per poster)

Available (per poster) Source: trashnothing.com

You can also check the photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/bHjQbpe

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

What it is: Perfume listed under Health & Beauty.

Condition: New

Category: Health & Beauty → Beauty Products

Health & Beauty → Beauty Products Location: White Plains, NY

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on facebook.com

What it is: Marvel Avengers Thor plush toy with a red cape and axe.

Condition: New with tag, never used

Details: Soft plush toy featuring Thor, with his cape and axe

Soft plush toy featuring Thor, with his cape and axe Location: Rosedale, White Plains, NY

Category: Toys & games

Toys & games Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something catches your eye, message the poster as soon as you can—these free deals in City of White Plains may be claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.