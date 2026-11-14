undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in City of White Plains Today
There are some nice free items being offered around City of White Plains right now. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly—free stuff goes fast!
Assorted Glass Screen Protectors (White Plains)
What it is: A mix of glass screen protectors for several iPhone models.
- Models listed: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro (and possibly more in the bundle)
- Condition: Not stated, but they appear to be unused protectors
- Location: City of White Plains, New York
- Pickup timing: Available afternoon most days (per poster)
- Source: trashnothing.com
You can also check the photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/bHjQbpe
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Perfume
What it is: Perfume listed under Health & Beauty.
- Condition: New
- Category: Health & Beauty → Beauty Products
- Location: White Plains, NY
- Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Marvel Avengers Thor Plush Toy
What it is: Marvel Avengers Thor plush toy with a red cape and axe.
- Condition: New with tag, never used
- Details: Soft plush toy featuring Thor, with his cape and axe
- Location: Rosedale, White Plains, NY
- Category: Toys & games
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something catches your eye, message the poster as soon as you can—these free deals in City of White Plains may be claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.