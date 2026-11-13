⚠️ Clear leaves from storm drains to prevent flooding

As we move through fall and the weather gets colder, more leaves are falling and piling up along streets, sidewalks, and driveways. When those leaves collect near storm drains, they can block rainwater and lead to localized flooding.

The Town is asking residents to:



Regularly clear leaves and debris away from storm drains near your home

away from storm drains near your home

Make sure water can flow freely into the drain



Keeping storm drains clear helps rainwater flow properly and protects our local environment and waterways. A few minutes with a rake or broom can make a real difference on your block.