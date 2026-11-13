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New Castle
⚠️ Help prevent flooding: clear leaves from storm drains
11 days ago
⚠️ Clear leaves from storm drains to prevent flooding
As we move through fall and the weather gets colder, more leaves are falling and piling up along streets, sidewalks, and driveways. When those leaves collect near storm drains, they can block rainwater and lead to localized flooding.
The Town is asking residents to:
- Regularly clear leaves and debris away from storm drains near your home
- Make sure water can flow freely into the drain
Keeping storm drains clear helps rainwater flow properly and protects our local environment and waterways. A few minutes with a rake or broom can make a real difference on your block.
More Info: Stormwater Tip • New Castle, NY
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