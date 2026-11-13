📅 Veterans Day assembly photos from Elsmere Elementary

Elsmere Elementary students and staff held a Veterans Day Assembly on Monday, Nov. 9, to honor the veterans who inspire them.

The school has shared a photo gallery from the event so families and community members can see the celebration.

You can view the photos online from the Veterans Day Assembly and see how Elsmere’s students, faculty, and staff came together to thank and recognize veterans for their service.