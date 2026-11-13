undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
📅 See photos from Elsmere’s Veterans Day Assembly
11 days ago
📅 Veterans Day assembly photos from Elsmere Elementary
Elsmere Elementary students and staff held a Veterans Day Assembly on Monday, Nov. 9, to honor the veterans who inspire them.
The school has shared a photo gallery from the event so families and community members can see the celebration.
You can view the photos online from the Veterans Day Assembly and see how Elsmere’s students, faculty, and staff came together to thank and recognize veterans for their service.
More Info: Photos: Elsmere Veterans Day Assembly - Bethlehem ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1