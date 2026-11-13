undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mt Pleasant
⚠️ Mount Pleasant Town email service fully restored
11 days ago
⚠️ Town email service is back up and running
The Town of Mount Pleasant has fully restored its email service.
All Town departments are once again available to help residents by email and by phone. Any delays you may have experienced in getting email responses were due to this temporary interruption.
You can now go back to using email as usual to reach Town offices for questions, forms, or other help.
More Info: Email Service Restored! • Mount Pleasant, NY
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.