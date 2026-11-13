📢 Learn about becoming an MJHS hospice volunteer in Sheepshead Bay

If you’ve ever thought about helping seniors or supporting families during tough times, this event is for you.

Come meet a representative from MJHS Health System at the Sheepshead Bay Library, 2636 E. 14th St. at Ave. Z, on Wednesday, 11/18/2026, from 3:00–5:00 PM.

You’ll hear how MJHS Hospice Volunteers:

Offer comfort and companionship to hospice patients

to hospice patients Provide emotional support to patients and families

to patients and families Help with administrative tasks that keep care running smoothly

This is aimed at adults interested in health, wellness, and giving back. Stop by during the event time to learn what volunteering involves and how you can make a meaningful difference.