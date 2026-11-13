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📅 Bolton Holiday Home Tour benefits Hyde Collection
📅 Bolton Holiday Home Tour supports The Hyde Collection
Take a festive self-guided tour of six private homes decorated for the holidays in Bolton Landing on Saturday, December 5, 11:00 AM–4:00 PM.
Start at Basecamp, 4950 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, NY 12814, where you can pick up your tour passport beginning at 9:00 AM.
This year’s tour also includes a reception at Basecamp and the BELIEVE: A Cup of Kindness holiday toy drive.
Tickets:
- $25 in advance
- $35 day-of
- Tickets are limited and nonrefundable
Proceeds benefit The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls.
Visit www.boltonhometour.com to buy tickets and see details about the toy drive. The snow date is Sunday, December 6.
More Info: Events - Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce ...
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