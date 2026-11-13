📢 Baldwin Middle School assistant principal Corinne Tumbarello has been named the 2026 Administrator of the Year by the New York State School Counselor Association (NYSSCA).

The award honors school leaders who strongly support counseling programs and student success. Mrs. Tumbarello, a former school counselor, works closely with students, families, teachers, and counselors at Baldwin Middle School to create a caring, supportive learning environment.

She helped create several key programs:

Stamp It Forward – rewards students for positive behavior and living the school’s BRUINS values (Brave, Respectful, Upstander, Inclusive, Noble, Scholarly), which has led to fewer behavior issues.

– rewards students for positive behavior and living the school’s (Brave, Respectful, Upstander, Inclusive, Noble, Scholarly), which has led to fewer behavior issues. The SOAR program – supports 6th graders as they move into middle school, focusing on organization, time management, test-taking, and confidence.

– supports as they move into middle school, focusing on organization, time management, test-taking, and confidence. College and Career Week – brings in community members, alumni, and professionals to talk with students about different careers and future paths.

Mrs. Tumbarello received the award at NYSSCA’s annual conference in November at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY.