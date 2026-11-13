🚧 New Lansing trail closed until construction is finished

A new pedestrian trail is being built in the Village of Lansing. When it’s done, it will connect Northwoods Drive to the existing “Y” trails, linking the Lansing Trails neighborhood with Churchill Drive and back to Northwoods Drive.

For now, the trail is NOT open to the public. The corridor has been cleared and has a temporary surface, but it is still unsafe for walking until all construction and related infrastructure are complete.

For your safety, do not use the trail until the Village announces that it is officially open.

Construction is expected to wrap up during the Spring 2027 construction season, after the 2026–2027 winter.

Thanks for giving crews space to work so this new walking connection can open safely for everyone.