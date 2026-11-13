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📅 Wellwood robotics coding workshop to return in spring
📅 Wellwood robotics coding workshop wraps up, more coming in spring
Over four Mondays from Oct. 19 to Nov. 9, 24 Wellwood Middle School students (grades 5-8) took part in a four-week Coding and Design workshop led by technology education teacher Brooke Brenon.
Using 15 Hummingbird robotics premium programming kits provided through Hofstra University’s Computer Science Through Engineering Design in New York research project (funded by the National Science Foundation), students:
- Coded a model crosswalk, timing the change from “Don’t Walk” to “Walk” after a button press
- Built a candy dispenser that released candy using a motor and a button or distance sensor
More than 70 students signed up, and participants were chosen by lottery. Because interest was so high, Brenon says the school plans a second round of workshop sessions in the spring.
By joining the workshop, students also helped researchers study how hands-on engineering design can deepen computer science learning.
More Info: Wellwood Students Explore Coding through Hands-On ...
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