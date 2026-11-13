📢 Heart-Healthy Mustard-Glazed Brussels Sprouts Recipe Looking for a healthier holiday side dish? These mustard-glazed Brussels sprouts are vegan, heart-healthy, and full of flavor. Key ingredients: 2 lb small Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

small Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved 4 Tbsp olive oil

olive oil 1/4 cup apricot jam

apricot jam 3 Tbsp white wine vinegar

white wine vinegar 1 Tbsp whole-grain mustard

whole-grain mustard Garlic, kosher salt, pepper, red pepper flakes (optional)

1/4 cup unsalted pepitas Basic steps: Simmer Brussels sprouts in 1/2 cup water + 2 Tbsp oil with 1/2 tsp salt for about 5 minutes. Whisk jam, vinegar, mustard, 1/2 tsp black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Cook sprouts uncovered until water evaporates, then brown with remaining oil and sliced garlic for 2–3 minutes. Add the jam mixture, cook 1 minute, then toss with pepitas. Per serving: 155 calories, 5 g protein, 18 g carbs, 4 g fiber, 9 g fat (1.5 g sat), 0 mg cholesterol, 179 mg sodium.

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