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💰 Vegan mustard-glazed Brussels sprouts (155 calories/serving)
10 days ago
📢 Heart-Healthy Mustard-Glazed Brussels Sprouts Recipe
Looking for a healthier holiday side dish? These mustard-glazed Brussels sprouts are vegan, heart-healthy, and full of flavor.
Key ingredients:
- 2 lb small Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- 4 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/4 cup apricot jam
- 3 Tbsp white wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp whole-grain mustard
- Garlic, kosher salt, pepper, red pepper flakes (optional)
- 1/4 cup unsalted pepitas
Basic steps:
- Simmer Brussels sprouts in 1/2 cup water + 2 Tbsp oil with 1/2 tsp salt for about 5 minutes.
- Whisk jam, vinegar, mustard, 1/2 tsp black pepper, and red pepper flakes.
- Cook sprouts uncovered until water evaporates, then brown with remaining oil and sliced garlic for 2–3 minutes.
- Add the jam mixture, cook 1 minute, then toss with pepitas.
Per serving: 155 calories, 5 g protein, 18 g carbs, 4 g fiber, 9 g fat (1.5 g sat), 0 mg cholesterol, 179 mg sodium.
More Info: Mustard-Glazed Brussels Sprouts | Catholic Health ...
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