The Bronx food scene is busy, and kitchens are hiring. If you like fast-paced work, good food, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: El Barrissta nyc LLC

El Barrissta nyc LLC Location: Bronx, NY (Hoffman ghost kitchen, 2368 Hoffman St)

(Hoffman ghost kitchen, 2368 Hoffman St) Type: Full-time (about 40–45 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

El Barrista Cafe is growing and needs a Kitchen Lead/Supervisor, Morning Cooks, and Evening Cooks/Protein Specialists. You’ll prep and cook for the café, delivery apps, and catering, with a focus on quality and consistency. A current NYC Food Protection Certificate is required for all roles.

Employer: El Barrissta nyc LLC

El Barrissta nyc LLC Location: Bronx, NY (Hoffman kitchen; products go to Harlem café)

(Hoffman kitchen; products go to Harlem café) Type: Part-time (about 30 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Morning role baking croissants, breads, pastries, and seasonal desserts for the café and catering. Great fit if you have pro bakery experience, love laminated doughs and artisan bread, and want to help build a pastry program from the ground up.

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $26.00 per hour

Lead the kitchen day-to-day: supervise staff, manage inventory, and keep food quality and safety high. They’re looking for someone with several years of cooking and leadership experience; ServSafe/DOH certification and Spanish are a plus.

Employer: Troon

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time & part-time (about 25–35 hours/week )

Full-time & part-time (about ) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour + tips, based on experience

Serve food and drinks at a semi-private country club, mostly daytime shifts Saturday–Tuesday. You’ll handle orders, provide friendly service, and keep the dining room sharp. Includes potential healthcare (if eligible) and 401(k) with employer match.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.