⚠️ Village Board workshop canceled; 11/16 agenda online

The Village Board Workshop that was scheduled for Monday, November 23, 2026 has been cancelled.

The regular Village Board meeting on Monday, November 16, 2026 is still on. You can review what the Board will be discussing by opening the agenda and packet here:

Agenda & packet link: https://ecode360.com/BR0227/document/753305351.pdf

If you follow Village Board business or were planning to attend the workshop, please update your calendar and check the 11/16 materials instead.