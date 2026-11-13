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Brockport
⚠️ Nov 23 Village Board workshop canceled; Nov 16 agenda posted
10 days ago
⚠️ Village Board workshop canceled; 11/16 agenda online
The Village Board Workshop that was scheduled for Monday, November 23, 2026 has been cancelled.
The regular Village Board meeting on Monday, November 16, 2026 is still on. You can review what the Board will be discussing by opening the agenda and packet here:
Agenda & packet link: https://ecode360.com/BR0227/document/753305351.pdf
If you follow Village Board business or were planning to attend the workshop, please update your calendar and check the 11/16 materials instead.
More Info: 11/16/2026 VB Meeting | Village of Brockport, NY
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