undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sports
📅 SWR seniors commit to play sports at 10 colleges
10 days ago
📢 SWR student-athletes celebrate college commitments
On Nov. 13, 2026, Shoreham-Wading River Central School District announced that several senior student-athletes have officially committed to play sports in college while continuing their studies.
The following seniors shared their commitments:
- Stamatia Almiroudis – University of Connecticut, lacrosse
- Maeve Bourguignon – Elon University, lacrosse
- Peyton Bryant – Seton Hill University, lacrosse
- Benjamin Coggiano – Long Island University, lacrosse
- Julia Corso – East Stroudsburg University, lacrosse
- Sophia Giangreco – Frostburg State University, lacrosse
- Madison Herr – Boston College, lacrosse
- Gavin Mangano – Penn State University, wrestling
- Isabella McManus – Belmont Abbey College, field hockey
- Madeline Rizzi – Radford University, lacrosse
The district congratulates these members of the Class of 2027 and notes that more athletic commitment celebrations are expected in the spring. Go Wildcats!
More Info: Shoreham-Wading River Central School District - Di...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.