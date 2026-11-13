📢 SWR student-athletes celebrate college commitments

On Nov. 13, 2026, Shoreham-Wading River Central School District announced that several senior student-athletes have officially committed to play sports in college while continuing their studies.

The following seniors shared their commitments:

Stamatia Almiroudis – University of Connecticut , lacrosse

– , lacrosse Maeve Bourguignon – Elon University , lacrosse

– , lacrosse Peyton Bryant – Seton Hill University , lacrosse

– , lacrosse Benjamin Coggiano – Long Island University , lacrosse

– , lacrosse Julia Corso – East Stroudsburg University , lacrosse

– , lacrosse Sophia Giangreco – Frostburg State University , lacrosse

– , lacrosse Madison Herr – Boston College , lacrosse

– , lacrosse Gavin Mangano – Penn State University , wrestling

– , wrestling Isabella McManus – Belmont Abbey College , field hockey

– , field hockey Madeline Rizzi – Radford University, lacrosse

The district congratulates these members of the Class of 2027 and notes that more athletic commitment celebrations are expected in the spring. Go Wildcats!