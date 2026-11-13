📅 Village Board meeting, flood plan law & leaf pickup update The Mayor shared a few updates for Village of LeRoy residents: The Village Board will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, November 18 at 7:00 PM . On the agenda: A presentation from CPG , the company doing the consolidation study Discussion of Local Law #2 , related to the recent FEMA flood plan and SEQR

will hold its monthly meeting on . On the agenda: The Board has decided not to move forward with the rooftop solar project because it became too expensive and the payback timeline changed. They will keep looking at other options to help meet budget needs.

to move forward with the because it became too expensive and the payback timeline changed. They will keep looking at other options to help meet budget needs. The leaf vacuum is down again , so the Village and Town DPW and highway department are using other equipment to pick up leaves. It may not look as clean, but it removes a lot of leaves faster. The Mayor asks residents to please be patient as pickup continues.

, so the Village and Town are using other equipment to pick up leaves. It may not look as clean, but it removes a lot of leaves faster. The Mayor asks residents to as pickup continues. The Mayor also thanks veterans in honor of Veterans Day (November 11) and congratulates the girls volleyball team for winning the Class C1 title.

More Info: Recent News | Village of LeRoy, NY