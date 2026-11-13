📢 Boosterthon fundraiser boosts Dogwood’s arts program

Dogwood Elementary students, staff, and families are going all-in on their PTA-sponsored Boosterthon fundraiser.

The school has set a goal of $23,000 to support its Cultural Arts program, which helps enrich students’ education and opportunities.

The update celebrates how much the Dogwood community has already “stepped up” and reminds everyone that every dollar helps.

If you’re part of the Dogwood community and want to pitch in, you can support the Boosterthon fundraiser to help them reach the $23,000 goal for student arts experiences.