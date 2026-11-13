The Bronx is busy and moving, and so is the local transit job market. If you like driving and helping people get where they need to go, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mjj transportation

Mjj transportation Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $1,005 – $1,670 per week (starting $1,000+ weekly, overtime available)

Drive paratransit buses or vans, help riders using wheelchairs or needing extra support, and keep to safe routes and schedules. CDL with Passenger Endorsement is required, and you get a flexible schedule and paid time off.

Employer: MJJ Service Inc

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $1,005 – $1,670 per week (starting $1,000+ per week, overtime opportunities)

Similar to the role above, you’ll safely operate a paratransit bus, assist with wheelchair boarding and securement, and support riders heading to appointments and programs. Requires a CDL with Passenger Endorsement, plus offers 401(k), flexible schedule, and paid time off.

Employer: First Student (GVC II)

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00/hour after training ( $17.00/hour during training , 40-hour minimum per week , overtime at $39/hour )

( , , overtime at ) Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus (conditions apply)

Drive for the NYC Access-A-Ride program, providing door-to-door rides for people with disabilities and special needs. No prior paratransit experience is needed—training, CLP support, medical/dental/vision options, 401(k), bonuses, and career growth are all part of the package.

If you enjoy driving, staying calm in traffic, and helping neighbors get around safely, this is a great time to apply. Click through the links, check the details, and throw your hat in the ring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.