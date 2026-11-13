Historic Red Hook is holding an Online Auction for a private VIP tour of Boscobel House and Gardens for up to 4 guests, plus a year-long Loyalist Membership. The winner can explore the history, architecture, and collections of this Hudson Valley site overlooking the Hudson River. Bidding runs from November 1–14 and closes on November 14 at 6:00 PM. Bid here: https://givebutter.com/c/historicredhook26

This content is adapted from materials provided by Historic Red Hook