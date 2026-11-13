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Volunteer tree planting events in Kirkland parks
Kirkland residents can volunteer with the Green Kirkland Partnership to help plant and care for young trees at several parks this month; all tools, gloves, and training are provided, and no experience is needed. Upcoming work parties are on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Rose Hill Meadows Park and Juanita Open Space #1, Sunday, November 15, 2026 at Everest Park Forest, and Saturday, November 21, 2026 at North Rose Hill Woodlands Park and Juanita Heights Park. Sign up on the Green Kirkland event calendar: www.greenkirkland.org.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Kirkland Parks and Community Services
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