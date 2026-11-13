💰 $26M awarded for cleaner water in Northern New York

New York State DEC Region 5 just awarded more than $26 million in Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) grants for 14 projects across Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties.

Highlights include:

Town of Elizabethtown (Essex County) – $10 million WQIP plus over $14 million in Enhanced WIIA funding for a new municipal sewer system and wastewater treatment plant , replacing failing septic systems and protecting the Boquet River and Lake Champlain .

– plus in Enhanced WIIA funding for a , replacing failing septic systems and protecting the and . Village of Malone – $10 million to replace or rehab sewer lines and manholes to cut sewer overflows into the Salmon River .

– to replace or rehab sewer lines and manholes to cut sewer overflows into the . Multiple towns and counties (Crown Point, Franklin County, Saratoga Springs, Hampton, Hebron, etc.) – new or upgraded salt/sand storage buildings to keep road salt out of local streams and groundwater.

to keep road salt out of local streams and groundwater. Clinton County, Trout Unlimited, and others – culvert replacements, shoreline stabilization, erosion control, and trout habitat restoration in rivers like the Moose River and Battenkill.

These grants are part of a $249 million statewide clean water package, much of it aimed at communities facing higher pollution burdens.