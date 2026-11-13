🚨 Village responses delayed due to Microsoft outage

As of November 12, 2026 (5:47 PM), a global Microsoft service outage is affecting the Village of Hastings-on-Hudson.

Because of this, Village staff may be slow to respond to:

Public questions

Comments

Other inquiries sent to the Village

The Village says they will respond to all inquiries once Microsoft’s services are restored and normal operations resume, but replies may take longer than usual for now.

For general information, you can visit http://hohny.gov.

Thank you for your patience while this issue is resolved.