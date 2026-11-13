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🏛️ Chestnut Ridge zoning variances for 610 Chestnut & 7 Eastbourne
🏛️ The Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a workshop on November 16, 2026 at 7:45 pm to review two zoning variance requests and any other business that may come up.
For 610 Chestnut Ridge Rd in the PO-R office district, the owner wants to renovate a one-story office building by adding a second story. This needs “area variances” because:
- Front yard to parking is 23.9 ft, but the rule is 30 ft minimum
- Side setback is 16.8 ft, but the rule is 20 ft minimum
For 7 Eastbourne Dr in the R-20 residential district, the owner is proposing a new single-family home and is asking for:
- A higher floor area ratio: proposed 0.28 vs. allowed 0.20
- A smaller side setback: proposed 13.7 ft vs. required 15 ft
- A smaller total of both side yards: proposed 33.6 ft vs. required 40 ft
The Board may change the order in which these projects are heard.
Applicants must pay a $250.00 appearance fee before the meeting, and any other required fees and escrow replenishments must be current for the Board to hear their case.
More Info: https://chestnutridgevillage.org/wp-content/upload...
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