🏛️ The Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a workshop on November 16, 2026 at 7:45 pm to review two zoning variance requests and any other business that may come up.

For 610 Chestnut Ridge Rd in the PO-R office district, the owner wants to renovate a one-story office building by adding a second story. This needs “area variances” because:

Front yard to parking is 23.9 ft , but the rule is 30 ft minimum

, but the rule is minimum Side setback is 16.8 ft, but the rule is 20 ft minimum

For 7 Eastbourne Dr in the R-20 residential district, the owner is proposing a new single-family home and is asking for:

A higher floor area ratio: proposed 0.28 vs. allowed 0.20

vs. allowed A smaller side setback: proposed 13.7 ft vs. required 15 ft

vs. required A smaller total of both side yards: proposed 33.6 ft vs. required 40 ft

The Board may change the order in which these projects are heard.

Applicants must pay a $250.00 appearance fee before the meeting, and any other required fees and escrow replenishments must be current for the Board to hear their case.