🚧 Road work on Amber Dr & Scenic Dr W Nov 13–14

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson is continuing road work tied to a Con Edison project.

Here’s what’s scheduled:

Friday, November 13 – Amber Drive & Scenic Drive W : milling

– & : Saturday, November 14 – Amber Drive & Scenic Drive W: paving

Also, because of the rain in the forecast, planned work in the Radnor Ave. section will not take place tomorrow.

If you live on or drive through these streets, allow extra time, watch for crews and equipment, and follow any posted signs or directions from workers.