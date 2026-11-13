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Local Authority
⚠️ Town Hall window replacement bid results posted
9 days ago
⚠️ Town Hall window project bid results posted
The Town has posted bid results for the Town Hall Window Replacement Project.
The apparent bidder listed is:
- New Beginnings Window and Door
The notice is dated 11-06-2026.
If you want to keep up with this and other Town business, you can subscribe to email and text updates on the Town website under the “Community” → “Subscribe to Updates” section.
More Info: Bid Results: Town Hall Window Replacement Project
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