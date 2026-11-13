📢 Shen student-athletes celebrate fall college signings

Shenendehowa Central School District is celebrating student-athletes who signed their letters of intent this week to continue their sports careers in college.

The district congratulates:

Mariah Andrade – Greensboro College

Madelyne Barbera – Endicott College

Dylan Butry – Nazareth

Emerson Castle – University of Southern Maine

Christian Gomillion – Hobart

Ava Klementzos – Buffalo State

Aidan Murray – St. John Fisher

Carly Rusnak – University of Rhode Island

Sophia Smith – Nazareth

Macy Zeilman – Notre Dame

The post notes these signings took place this week and sends best wishes to the students as they begin their next chapter in college athletics.