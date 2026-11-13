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📅 Shen celebrates fall college signings for athletes
9 days ago
📢 Shen student-athletes celebrate fall college signings
Shenendehowa Central School District is celebrating student-athletes who signed their letters of intent this week to continue their sports careers in college.
The district congratulates:
- Mariah Andrade – Greensboro College
- Madelyne Barbera – Endicott College
- Dylan Butry – Nazareth
- Emerson Castle – University of Southern Maine
- Christian Gomillion – Hobart
- Ava Klementzos – Buffalo State
- Aidan Murray – St. John Fisher
- Carly Rusnak – University of Rhode Island
- Sophia Smith – Nazareth
- Macy Zeilman – Notre Dame
The post notes these signings took place this week and sends best wishes to the students as they begin their next chapter in college athletics.
More Info: Fall Signing Ceremony for Student Athletes | Posts...
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