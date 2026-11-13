⚠️ Village email and online responses delayed by Microsoft outage

As of November 12, 2026, a global Microsoft service outage is affecting the Village of Hastings-on-Hudson.

Because of this, the Village’s communications and response systems are not working normally. Residents may see delays in getting replies to public questions, comments, and other inquiries sent to the Village.

The Village says it will respond to all inquiries as soon as Microsoft restores service and normal operations resume.

For now, please expect slower response times and allow extra time for the Village to get back to you.