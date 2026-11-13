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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in City Of Yonkers Today
There are some nice free items being offered right now in City Of Yonkers. If you’re nearby and can pick up, these could be very handy.
Maletas (Travel Suitcases)
Item: Maletas de viaje (travel suitcases)
Condition: Used – good
Details: The suitcases are the ones shown in the photo, plus 3 more. You can take all of them or only the ones you want.
Location: Yonkers, NY
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Gavetero (Dresser)
Item: Gavetero (dresser)
Condition: Used – good
Details: The owner says it’s in good condition and totally free, they just don’t need it anymore. Great for extra storage in a bedroom or hallway.
Location: Yonkers, NY
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Paper Storage Unit
Item: Unit "para guardar papeles" (for storing papers)
Condition: Used – like new
Details: Listed under Home Goods / Appliances / Refrigerators & Freezers, but the description says it’s for storing papers. Likely some kind of cabinet or organizer; looks almost new per the description.
Location: Yonkers, NY
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on facebook.com
About the Kitten Listing
There is also a 7‑week‑old gray kitten listed in Yonkers, but the post mentions a rehoming fee. Since this guide focuses on fully free items, that listing is not included as a freebie.
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to message the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—free items in Yonkers tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.