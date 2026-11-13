There are some nice free items being offered right now in City Of Yonkers. If you’re nearby and can pick up, these could be very handy.

Item: Maletas de viaje (travel suitcases)

Condition: Used – good

Details: The suitcases are the ones shown in the photo, plus 3 more. You can take all of them or only the ones you want.

Location: Yonkers, NY

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Gavetero (dresser)

Condition: Used – good

Details: The owner says it’s in good condition and totally free, they just don’t need it anymore. Great for extra storage in a bedroom or hallway.

Location: Yonkers, NY

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Unit "para guardar papeles" (for storing papers)

Condition: Used – like new

Details: Listed under Home Goods / Appliances / Refrigerators & Freezers, but the description says it’s for storing papers. Likely some kind of cabinet or organizer; looks almost new per the description.

Location: Yonkers, NY

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on facebook.com

About the Kitten Listing

There is also a 7‑week‑old gray kitten listed in Yonkers, but the post mentions a rehoming fee. Since this guide focuses on fully free items, that listing is not included as a freebie.

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to message the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—free items in Yonkers tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.