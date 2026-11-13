There are some nice free items being offered around the City of Syracuse this week. If you can use any of these, reach out to the posters quickly before they’re gone.

Item: CPAP equipment

Details:

Includes Climatelineair ref# 37296

Includes ResMed AirFit nasal mask

Poster says all items are new

Offered for free, just send the poster a direct message

Location: Near Westside, Syracuse, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two vintage Speedway toboggans

Details:

Described as “rustic/project” pieces that need some TLC

pieces that Good for weathered farmhouse or porch décor for winter holidays

for winter holidays One toboggan is about 52" long

The other is about 31" long and has a handle and armrests

Location: Eastwood North, Syracuse, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Floral armchair with matching ottoman

Details:

Comfortable armchair and ottoman set

Matching floral pattern

Described as perfect for a living room

Location: Onondaga / Semloh, Syracuse, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Syracuse tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.