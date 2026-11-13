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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in City of Syracuse Right Now
There are some nice free items being offered around the City of Syracuse this week. If you can use any of these, reach out to the posters quickly before they’re gone.
CPAP Equipment (New)
Item: CPAP equipment
Details:
- Includes Climatelineair ref# 37296
- Includes ResMed AirFit nasal mask
- Poster says all items are new
- Offered for free, just send the poster a direct message
Location: Near Westside, Syracuse, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Two Vintage Toboggans (Rustic/Project)
Item: Two vintage Speedway toboggans
Details:
- Described as “rustic/project” pieces that need some TLC
- Good for weathered farmhouse or porch décor for winter holidays
- One toboggan is about 52" long
- The other is about 31" long and has a handle and armrests
Location: Eastwood North, Syracuse, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Floral Armchair and Ottoman Set
Item: Floral armchair with matching ottoman
Details:
- Comfortable armchair and ottoman set
- Matching floral pattern
- Described as perfect for a living room
Location: Onondaga / Semloh, Syracuse, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Syracuse tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.