There are some handy free items available right now in City Of White Plains. If you need furniture or storage, your neighbors are giving things away for pickup.

Item: Hidden litter box furniture cabinet

Condition: Used – good

Details: From Amazon. Dimensions: 23.6" L x 19.7" W x 24" H. Designed to hide a litter box inside a small cabinet-style piece, so it can blend in with your furniture.

Location: White Plains, NY

Source: Facebook Marketplace

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Free furniture (exact type not listed)

Condition: Used – good

Details: Listed simply as “Free” in the furniture category. Check the listing photos and description for more info on size and style.

Location: White Plains, NY

Source: Facebook Marketplace

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: 3-drawer black metal filing cabinet

Condition: Not stated (appears used)

Details: Three drawers with labels for easy organization. Good for home office, school papers, or general storage.

Location: White Plains, White Plains, NY

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in City Of White Plains tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.