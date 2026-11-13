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Technology
⚠️ Village Hall email temporarily down — call during business hours
7 days ago
⚠️ Village Hall email is temporarily down
Microsoft Outlook is currently having an outage, so Cold Spring Village Hall cannot access or respond to incoming emails right now.
If you need help or have Village business to take care of, please call Village Hall by phone during regular business hours instead of emailing until this is fixed.
The Village apologizes for any inconvenience and will resume responding to email once service is restored.
More Info: Village Hall Email Outage • Cold Spring, NY
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