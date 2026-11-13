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Cobleskill
⚠️ C-RCS schools on 2-hour delay Nov. 13, 2026
4 days ago
⚠️ C-RCS on 2-hour delay – Friday, Nov. 13, 2026
Due to overnight snow and difficult driving conditions, Cobleskill-Richmondville CSD is on a two-hour delay for Friday, November 13, 2026.
- All school start times and morning bus pick-ups are pushed back 2 hours.
- Dismissal times stay the same.
- The High School Blood Drive will also start 2 hours later than planned.
Please note:
- No breakfast will be served.
- There are no morning BOCES programs.
- Golding and C-R High School will share updated period-by-period schedules.
- Each school principal will send any additional details to families.
Plan your morning travel and drop-offs around the new times and make sure students eat breakfast at home.
More Info: Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School - District...
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