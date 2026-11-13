⚠️ C-RCS on 2-hour delay – Friday, Nov. 13, 2026

Due to overnight snow and difficult driving conditions, Cobleskill-Richmondville CSD is on a two-hour delay for Friday, November 13, 2026.

All school start times and morning bus pick-ups are pushed back 2 hours .

and are pushed back . Dismissal times stay the same.

The High School Blood Drive will also start 2 hours later than planned.

Please note:

No breakfast will be served.

There are no morning BOCES programs.

Golding and C-R High School will share updated period-by-period schedules.

and will share updated period-by-period schedules. Each school principal will send any additional details to families.

Plan your morning travel and drop-offs around the new times and make sure students eat breakfast at home.