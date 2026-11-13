The Bronx has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from auto parts to fashion to Spanish-speaking customer care. Good mix of full-time and part-time with steady pay.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $21.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Help customers and fleet techs find the right auto parts, answer questions, and keep things moving in a fast-paced shop. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, tuition reimbursement, employee discount, and room to grow your career.

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Tiempo completo (full-time)

Sueldo: $1,000 – $2,000 por semana

Why it’s worth a look: Rol 100% en español atendiendo clientes en persona, por teléfono o digital, resolviendo dudas y quejas con buena actitud. Trabajo presencial; piden escribir al WhatsApp 5172310872 para más información.

Employer: Skechers

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.12 – $20.29/hour (starting at $19.12)

(starting at $19.12) Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level leadership role where you help open/close the store, lead the team, hit sales goals, and keep the shop looking sharp. Offers regular pay increases, employee discounts, flexible schedules, and on-the-job training with a global brand.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are a great way to learn what’s really out there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.