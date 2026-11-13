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Bronx
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in The Bronx
4 days ago
The Bronx has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from auto parts to fashion to Spanish-speaking customer care. Good mix of full-time and part-time with steady pay.
Counter Service (Automotive Parts Specialist) – NAPA Auto Parts
- Employer: NAPA Auto Parts
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $21.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Help customers and fleet techs find the right auto parts, answer questions, and keep things moving in a fast-paced shop. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, tuition reimbursement, employee discount, and room to grow your career.
Atención al cliente (Servicio al Cliente en Español)
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Tiempo completo (full-time)
- Sueldo: $1,000 – $2,000 por semana
- Why it’s worth a look: Rol 100% en español atendiendo clientes en persona, por teléfono o digital, resolviendo dudas y quejas con buena actitud. Trabajo presencial; piden escribir al WhatsApp 5172310872 para más información.
Retail Key Holder (Floor Leader) – Skechers
- Employer: Skechers
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $19.12 – $20.29/hour (starting at $19.12)
- Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level leadership role where you help open/close the store, lead the team, hit sales goals, and keep the shop looking sharp. Offers regular pay increases, employee discounts, flexible schedules, and on-the-job training with a global brand.
If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are a great way to learn what’s really out there.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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