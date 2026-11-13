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New Castle
⚠️ Fall leaves: keep storm drains clear to prevent flooding
3 days ago
⚠️ Clear leaves from storm drains to prevent flooding
As fall continues and temperatures drop, more leaves are piling up along streets, sidewalks, and driveways in New Castle.
When leaves collect near storm drains, they can block the flow of rainwater and lead to localized flooding.
You can help by:
- Regularly clearing leaves and debris away from storm drains near your home
Keeping storm drains clear helps rainwater flow properly and protects our local environment and waterways.
More Info: Stormwater Tip • New Castle, NY
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