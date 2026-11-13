⚠️ Clear leaves from storm drains to prevent flooding

As fall continues and temperatures drop, more leaves are piling up along streets, sidewalks, and driveways in New Castle.

When leaves collect near storm drains, they can block the flow of rainwater and lead to localized flooding.

You can help by:



Regularly clearing leaves and debris away from storm drains near your home



Keeping storm drains clear helps rainwater flow properly and protects our local environment and waterways.