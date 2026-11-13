⚠️ Village responses may be delayed due to Microsoft outage

As of November 12, 2026, a global Microsoft service outage is affecting the Village of Hastings-on-Hudson’s ability to communicate.

Because of this, residents may see delays in responses to:

Public questions

Comments

Inquiries submitted to the Village

The Village states they will respond to all inquiries as soon as services are restored and normal operations resume.

If you’re waiting to hear back from the Village today, please know the delay is likely due to this outage, not a missed message.