Thanksgiving meal distribution at Coxsackie Village Hall

The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will distribute Thanksgiving meals at Coxsackie Village Hall on Saturday, November 21, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m., as part of a larger effort to provide 575,000 meals across 23 counties, including Greene County. Volunteers are needed to help with this holiday meal distribution. Interested residents can find volunteer opportunities and more information here: https://regionalfoodbank.net/2026-thanksgiving-food-distribution-live/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Coxsackie-Athens Central School District