Kirkland hiring on-call rental attendants

Kirkland Parks and Community Services is hiring on-call rental attendants for mostly evening and weekend shifts at North Kirkland Community Center, Heritage Hall, Peter Kirk Community Center, and Kirkland Teen Union Building (KTUB). Attendants serve as on-site City representatives during rentals, help events run smoothly, and help care for the facilities, with a flexible, as-needed schedule and extra-income opportunity. More information: https://tinyurl.com/mujfk9pm

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kirkland Parks and Community Services