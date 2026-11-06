Sound Bath Session at Heritage Park Nov. 10

Kirkland Parks and Community Services has a few spaces left for a sound bath with Savannah Powers on Tuesday, November 10 from 6:30 PM–7:30 PM at Heritage Park (203 Market St, Kirkland), where participants can lie or sit and relax to singing bowls, gongs, and chimes to reduce stress. Doors close at 6:30 PM with no late entry; bring a yoga mat, blanket, pillows, water, and wear comfy clothes. Register at KirklandParks.net, via this link, or by calling 425-587-3336.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kirkland Parks and Community Services