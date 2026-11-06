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📅 Nov. 16 public hearing on Arcadia PV site plan extension
9 days ago
📢 Public hearing on Arcadia PV site plan extension
The Town of Arcadia Planning Board will hold a public hearing on a site plan extension for Arcadia PV, LLC.
- Date & time: November 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM
- Location: Town of Arcadia Office Building, 201 Frey Street, Newark, NY
- Project location: 3527 & 3569 Route 88 North (Tax map parcels 68114-00-679160 and 68114-00-644278)
The Planning Board will review the requested site plan extension for this project.
If you have questions before the meeting, you can call the Code Enforcement Office at 315-331-0919, Monday–Friday, 9 AM–12 PM.
More Info: Planning Board Meeting 11/16/2026 :: Arcadia, New ...
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