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📅 Nov. 16 public hearing on Arcadia PV site plan extension

9 days ago
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📢 Public hearing on Arcadia PV site plan extension

The Town of Arcadia Planning Board will hold a public hearing on a site plan extension for Arcadia PV, LLC.

  • Date & time: November 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM
  • Location: Town of Arcadia Office Building, 201 Frey Street, Newark, NY
  • Project location: 3527 & 3569 Route 88 North (Tax map parcels 68114-00-679160 and 68114-00-644278)

The Planning Board will review the requested site plan extension for this project.

If you have questions before the meeting, you can call the Code Enforcement Office at 315-331-0919, Monday–Friday, 9 AM–12 PM.

More Info: Planning Board Meeting 11/16/2026 :: Arcadia, New ...

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