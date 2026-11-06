⚠️ Reed Library moving books Nov 5–Dec 4, still open

⚠️ Reed Library book move: what to expect this fall

Reed Library at SUNY Fredonia is staying open while it moves much of its collection for an upcoming renovation.

The Fall 2026 Collection Relocation Project runs November 5–December 4, 2026, Monday–Saturday, 9am–7pm.

What’s changing

Most books are going into on-site storage .

. Many items won’t be on open shelves, and some may be temporarily unavailable .

. Request times may be slower, and shelf locations can change during the move.

How to get a book

Find and request it in ReedSearch. Staff will retrieve it. Watch your email for a pickup notice. Pick it up at the Reed-To-Go table in front of the Circulation Desk.

Some library areas will close temporarily while shelves move. Follow posted signs and stay out of closed areas.

Metal shelving moves may be noisy. You can borrow a white noise machine or get single-use earplugs at the Circulation Desk.

Questions? Contact reedref@fredonia.edu or call 716-673-3184.