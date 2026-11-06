⚖️ Several Legal & Compliance Jobs Hiring Now in The Bronx

The Bronx legal scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up for attorneys and support staff. If you’re in law and want to stay close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: PSI Pax, Inc.

PSI Pax, Inc. Location: Bronx, NY (with Work From Home benefits)

(with benefits) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle a full New York workers’ comp caseload from intake to resolution, run your own hearings and negotiations, and mentor support staff. Comes with solid benefits (health, retirement, PTO, family leave, disability) and is ideal if you’re an experienced NY workers’ comp attorney who likes autonomy.

Employer: FERNANDEZ & ASSOCIATES

Location: Williamsbridge, Bronx, NY (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$30/hour, about 40 hours/week

Support immigration attorneys with USCIS and EOIR cases while working directly with clients in English and Spanish. Great fit if you’re bilingual, have prior legal support experience, and want steady weekday hours plus paid time off and chances to advance.

Employer: Robert Half (placement for a Bronx housing role)

(placement for a Bronx housing role) Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Represent low-income tenants in Bronx Housing Court on eviction and housing matters, from intake through trial and hearings. Good for attorneys with at least 2 years’ experience who care about housing justice and want courtroom time plus support from a large staffing firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—legal roles in The Bronx tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.