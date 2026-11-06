🤝 The Bronx Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

The Bronx is busy with programs helping young adults, families, and tenants get real support. If you like being out in the community and doing hands-on work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Center for Alternative Sentencing & Employment Services (CASES)

Center for Alternative Sentencing & Employment Services (CASES) Location: Bronx, NY (424 East 147th St, 1st Floor)

Salary: $68,959 – $72,000/year

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM (flexible/partially remote)

Work on a mobile mental health team serving young adults 18–28 with serious mental illness and substance use disorders. Heavy community work (80% in the field), motivational interviewing, and group/individual substance use treatment, with strong benefits and generous PTO.

Employer: Center for Alternative Sentencing & Employment Services (CASES)

Center for Alternative Sentencing & Employment Services (CASES) Location: Bronx, NY (424 East 147th St, 1st Floor)

Salary: $64,000/year

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM (flexible, 3 days in office)

Engage young adults 18–25 and their families who face barriers to mental and behavioral health care. Mix of outreach, psychoeducation, workshop facilitation, and resource navigation focused on trauma, racism, and access to services.

Employer: The Center for Alternative Sentencing and Employment Services (CASES)

The Center for Alternative Sentencing and Employment Services (CASES) Location: Bronx, NY (424 East 147th St, 1st Floor)

Salary: $65,000/year

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM and/or 10 AM–6 PM (field-heavy, some flexibility)

Support young men ages 16–24 in East Harlem and the South Bronx with job readiness, career planning, and job placement. Lots of in-community work, workshops, and one-on-one coaching for justice-involved and opportunity youth.

Employer: Commonpoint

Location: Bronx, NY (Commonpoint Bronx Center)

Salary: $24/hour (part-time)

Type: Part-time, in-person

Provide case management and workshops for fathers in the Bronx around parenting, life skills, employment readiness, and financial literacy. On-site five days a week, with strong focus on community partnerships and father engagement.

Employer: New Settlement

Location: Southwest Bronx, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (nights/weekends as needed)

Organize tenants through CASA to fight for better housing conditions, repairs, and against displacement. Includes door-knocking, phone-banking, building tenant associations, leadership development, and housing rights workshops.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each org has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.