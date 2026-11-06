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📢 Sign up for Teen Fall Surprise Book Boxes by Oct 30
8 days ago
📢 Teen Fall Surprise Book Boxes at Longwood Library
Teens can sign up for the Teen Surprise Box Program at Longwood Public Library.
Each themed box includes:
- 2 books picked for you based on a questionnaire
- Snacks
- Extra mystery goodies you get to keep
Key dates:
- Register online, in person, or by phone between October 23 and October 30
- Fill out the survey link in your registration confirmation email by October 30
- Pick up your surprise box starting November 6
- Boxes will be held until Friday, November 13
Only the books need to be returned by their due date; everything else is yours.
Note: Snacks may not be suitable for people with food allergies.
More Info: Teen Fall Surprise Boxes (Teens) | Longwood Public...
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