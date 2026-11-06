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📢 Sign up for Teen Fall Surprise Book Boxes by Oct 30

8 days ago
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📢 Teen Fall Surprise Book Boxes at Longwood Library

Teens can sign up for the Teen Surprise Box Program at Longwood Public Library.

Each themed box includes:

  • 2 books picked for you based on a questionnaire
  • Snacks
  • Extra mystery goodies you get to keep

Key dates:

  • Register online, in person, or by phone between October 23 and October 30
  • Fill out the survey link in your registration confirmation email by October 30
  • Pick up your surprise box starting November 6
  • Boxes will be held until Friday, November 13

Only the books need to be returned by their due date; everything else is yours.

Note: Snacks may not be suitable for people with food allergies.

More Info: Teen Fall Surprise Boxes (Teens) | Longwood Public...

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