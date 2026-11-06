📢 Sign up for Teen Fall Surprise Book Boxes by Oct 30

📢 Teen Fall Surprise Book Boxes at Longwood Library

Teens can sign up for the Teen Surprise Box Program at Longwood Public Library.

Each themed box includes:

2 books picked for you based on a questionnaire

picked for you based on a questionnaire Snacks

Extra mystery goodies you get to keep

Key dates:

Register online, in person, or by phone between October 23 and October 30

online, in person, or by phone Fill out the survey link in your registration confirmation email by October 30

in your registration confirmation email Pick up your surprise box starting November 6

your surprise box starting Boxes will be held until Friday, November 13

Only the books need to be returned by their due date; everything else is yours.

Note: Snacks may not be suitable for people with food allergies.