⚠️ Village Justice Court session on Nov. 18 at 7:30 PM

⚠️ Village Justice Court session details for November 18

The Village Justice Court will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:30 PM at Sea Cliff Village Hall, 300 Sea Cliff Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY 11579.

Court runs until the last defendant’s case has been heard. If you arrive late, there is no guarantee that the prosecutors or judge will be able to hear your case that night.

Access details:

Main address: 300 Sea Cliff Ave, Sea Cliff, NY 11579

Handicap and preferred entrance : on the Summit Avenue side of the building

: on the side of the building Courtroom : lower level of Village Hall

: lower level of Village Hall Elevator available for access to the courtroom

If you have a matter before the Village Justice Court, plan to arrive on time or early to make sure your case can be heard.