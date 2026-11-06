undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sea Cliff
⚠️ Village Justice Court session on Nov. 18 at 7:30 PM
9 days ago
⚠️ Village Justice Court session details for November 18
The Village Justice Court will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:30 PM at Sea Cliff Village Hall, 300 Sea Cliff Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY 11579.
Court runs until the last defendant’s case has been heard. If you arrive late, there is no guarantee that the prosecutors or judge will be able to hear your case that night.
Access details:
- Main address: 300 Sea Cliff Ave, Sea Cliff, NY 11579
- Handicap and preferred entrance: on the Summit Avenue side of the building
- Courtroom: lower level of Village Hall
- Elevator available for access to the courtroom
If you have a matter before the Village Justice Court, plan to arrive on time or early to make sure your case can be heard.
More Info: Calendar • Village Justice Court
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.